Jorge Jesus denies problems with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo did not see any playing time in Portugal’s match against Norway, and Jorge Jesus denied any issues with the forward ahead of the match against Denmark.

Portugal’s latest outing in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League saw Jorge Jesus keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Norway, prompting many to question the relationship between the two. With the upcoming match against Denmark in mind, the manager dismissed any rumors of tension between them.

“I’ve worked with Cris for a year. It seems as though there’s some kind of issue or problem between him and me. There is absolutely no issue,” Jorge Jesus said during his press conference. “I’ve had problems with players in the past, but don’t turn this into an issue that doesn’t exist.”

CR7’s 18-year streak came to an end after he was left unused, and the manager made it clear that the decision was purely tactical: “This was simply a technical decision by a coach who had a plan in advance.”

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The meeting between Jorge Jesus, CR7, and Pedro Proença

Jorge Jesus’ decision not to give Ronaldo any playing time escalated to the point that Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença met not only with the manager, but also with CR7 himself.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Portugal, reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27.

“As for the president, it’s completely normal for him to be here. The club president and the federation president should be with the national team,” Jorge Jesus spoke about the meeting at a hotel in Malmö, Sweden. “And because of everything that was being said in Portugal, he wanted to know what had happened, right?”

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Denmark?

Portugal currently sit atop Group 4 of League A in the UEFA Nations League, having won two consecutive matches. To remain the sole leaders, they will need to beat Denmark in their next match, which will also be played without Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

“I told Cristiano that he would not play in either the match against Norway or the one against Denmark,” Jorge Jesus stated emphatically at a press conference. The match will be played at Parken Stadium, where a packed crowd is expected in the stands.

Key takeaways

Jorge Jesus dismissed talk of tension after leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

dismissed talk of tension after leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. An 18-year streak came to an end when Ronaldo was left completely unused.

came to an end when Ronaldo was left completely unused. Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença met with the manager and player.