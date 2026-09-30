Report: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid tension with Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly left Portugal’s national team camp amid growing tension with head coach Jorge Jesus. According to a report from MARCA, the 41-year-old forward has departed the squad following the controversy surrounding his role in the team.

The situation began when Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench against Norway. Several reports then indicated that the Portuguese star was also not expected to start against Denmark, creating further uncertainty around his role with the national team.

The developments have now raised questions about Ronaldo’s relationship with Jesus and, more importantly, his future with Portugal. With the star now 41 years old and Jesus expected to remain in charge, this situation could become significant for Ronaldo’s international career.

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo retiring?

This discussion could potentially lead to questions about whether Cristiano Ronaldo will continue representing Portugal. There has been no official announcement that he is retiring from international soccer, but the combination of his age, his reduced role and the tension surrounding Jorge Jesus creates uncertainty about what comes next.

Ronaldo has continued to show his desire to compete at the highest level with Portugal, but the arrival of a new coach could change his position within the team. If Jesus remains in charge and continues making decisions that limit Ronaldo’s playing time, the relationship between the two could become an important factor in determining the forward’s international future.

“I can say to any player that you’re starting on the bench; if I need you for 30 minutes you’re going to play, if I don’t need you, you’re not going to play. The way I was reading the game against Norway, he didn’t come on. Because it’s not Cristiano, just like it will never be any player that will change my ideas as the coach. Never! Not him, not anyone in football. Not him, not anyone, not any president. Never! Zero!”

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For now, Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal camp adds another major development to an already tense situation. At 41, the legendary forward could still have ambitions with his country, but if the disagreement with Jesus continues and his role is reduced, this episode could eventually become part of the story surrounding his definitive farewell to Portugal.

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