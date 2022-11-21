Denmark will make their debut game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Tunisia. Here check out the entire information about the kick-off time, as well as how to watch or live stream free this game in your country.

Denmark vs Tunisia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Qatar World Cup in your country

Denmark and Tunisia will play against each other at the Education City Stadium in Qatar for Group D's match opener of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup. The most recent European surprise will start their journey to conquer the World Cup, while the African side has to prove their power. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game such as the kick-off time, as well as how to watch or live stream it free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this game.

Denmark are starting a new journey in the 2022 World Cup as they did it four years ago. However, the main difference is that now most of the players in the roster have improved their game, as well their team chemistry. Under Kasper Hjulmand's management, the Danish side will try to repeat their 2021 Euros performance led by Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and Martin Braithwaite.

On the other side, Tunisia will have to see how good are their chances to fight for the second place in this game. Not only because they will face a similar level group like in the 2018 World Cup, but because they haven't got any good performances in the world tournament. Although this team has improved from the last event, still under Jalal Qaderi's management, Tunisia have to do more hard work to be competitive.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Kick-Off Time

Denmark and Tunisia will face-off at the Education City Stadium for the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage on Tuesday, November 22.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Wednesday, Nov. 23)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM

Denmark vs Tunisia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN4, TSN5, TSN App, RDS, RDS App, TSN1

Costa Rica: Tigo Sports Costa Rica, TUDN, TDMAX, TD +, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Mentari TV, Vidio, SCTV

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: UTV, RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: Fuji TV, AbemaTV

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blim TV, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, Sky HD, Azteca 7, VIX+

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SABC Sport, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za

South Korea: KBS Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT Play, SVT 1

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

UK: UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.



