Deportes Tolima and Independiente del Valle will clash at Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

To watch it in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Deportes Tolima are fighting for one of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 spots. The team managed by Hernan Torres has an unbeaten record of 4 wins in their last 4 matches between their national league and the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Their last 2022 Copa Libertadores game as hosts was a 2-0 loss against Atletico Mineiro.

On the other hand, Independiente del Valle are in 1st place of Group D. With 2 draws and 1 win, El Matagigantes have a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in their last 4 games between their national league and the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Their last 2022 Copa Libertadores game as visitors was a 2-0 win against America Mineiro.

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: Date

Deportes Tolima will play against Independiente del Valle at Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D. Deportes Tolima and Independiente del Valle are fighting for one of the two spots in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 stage.

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Deportes Tolima and Independiente del Valle for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS en Español.