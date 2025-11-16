Did Norway qualify for 2026 World Cup after win vs Italy?

Group I of the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers reached its final chapter, with the match between Italy and Norway serving as the highlight of the day. Erling Haaland and his teammates defeated 4-1 the home side, bringing both teams’ campaigns in this stage to a close.

The Scandinavian team entered this crucial match with a three-point lead over its closest pursuer, which happened to be Italy. As a result, the victory secured Norway’s direct qualification for the upcoming World Cup.

As for Gennaro Gattuso’s team, it needed not only to win its match but also to achieve a large goal difference—something that ultimately didn’t happen. Now, the Azzurri will have to seek a spot in the next World Cup through a playoff.

Erling Haaland: The big hero

Erling Haaland continues his sensational form on the international stage, leading Norway’s charge in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The towering striker delivered a masterful performance, highlighted by a stunning brace against perennial powerhouse Italy.

Sander Berge of Italy runs with the ball whilst under pressure from from Erling Haaland of Norway.

Haaland’s clinical finishing and relentless pressure have been the driving force behind Norway’s promising campaign. With performances like this, the 26-year-old superstar is firmly establishing himself as the most feared forward in world football.

Norway’s World Cup qualifications

Norway have officially confirmed their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, marking their fourth-ever appearance in the history of the tournament. This victory ensures the Scandinavian nation’s return to the soccer elite, joining its previous showings in 1938, 1994, and 1998.

