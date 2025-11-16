Trending topics:
Portugal vs Armenia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Cristiano Ronaldo out for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale

Portugal face Armenia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast information and real-time action from this decisive match, with Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out tonight.

By Emilio Abad

Joao Felix of Portugal and Lucas Zelarayan of Armenia.
Portugal face Armenia in a decisive clash that will shape their path in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match after last week’s straight red card, leaving the Portuguese without their all-time great in a moment when they need composure and experience the most. Even with that setback, Portugal still depend on themselves, knowing a win will seal the top spot in Group F.

The Portuguese enter this finale after a disappointing performance in Dublin, where they suffered a 0-2 loss to Ireland in a night that quickly unraveled. Roberto Martinez’s squad struggled to gain control and eventually saw Ronaldo sent off after an elbow on a defender. Despite that setback, Portugal remain atop Group F with 10 points and will clinch first place with a victory. A draw or loss, however, could open the door for Hungary, who have eight points, or Ireland, who sit on seven.

Armenia, meanwhile, arrive in Porto with only three points after one win and four losses, already eliminated from playoff contention. But the Armenians have nothing left to lose and will look to spoil Portugal’s plans on their home field. With Yeghishe Melikyan’s group embracing a free-hit mentality, Armenia will try to disrupt the rhythm of the Portuguese and add unexpected drama to Group F’s finale.

Start time and how to watch

Portugal vs Armenia will get underway at 09:00 AM ET (PT: 6:00 AM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup Qualifier match between Portugal and Armenia live in the USA on Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Portugal and Armenia clash in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of this crucial UEFA qualifier!

Portugal face Armenia in Porto this Sunday with the group lead at stake and heavy pressure after last week’s setback in Dublin. The Portuguese remain in control of their destiny, but they must secure a victory without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is suspended after receiving a straight red card.

Armenia, already eliminated, arrive with nothing to lose and the motivation to disrupt Portugal’s plans on their home field.

Stay with us for key information, storylines, and minute-by-minute updates as Portugal and Armenia battle through a decisive Group F finale!

