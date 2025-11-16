What happens if Italy win, tie or lose vs Erling Haaland’s Norway today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Italy and Norway clash today in a pivotal encounter in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with high stakes for both sides. The match has garnered tremendous anticipation as one of these teams is set to secure their spot in the tournament. Stars such as Erling Haaland and Matteo Retegui are expected to feature prominently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Italy prevail over Norway today in the World Cup Qualifiers‘ last game, they will at least clinch their place in the playoffs. However, to seal a direct 2026 World Cup berth, Italy practically need a miracle as they have to win by nine or more goals. This scenario adds an extra layer of intrigue to the match.

Conversely, if Italy either draw or lose against Norway, they will have to navigate the playoff round in March to vie for the remaining spots in next year’s tournament, a situation Italy have faced in the last two World Cup qualification cycles.

Advertisement

It’s worth recalling that Italy fell short in their last two playoff appearances, being edged out by Sweden in 2017 and suffering a shock defeat to North Macedonia in 2022, thereby failing to secure World Cup berths on both occasions.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

When did Italy last compete in the World Cup?

Italy last contested a World Cup group stage in 2014, in Brazil. They were ousted in the first round from a group that included Costa Rica, Uruguay, and England, marking a lackluster performance that was the tournament swansong for stalwarts like Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.

see also Where to watch Italy vs Norway live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Significantly, in 2018, Italy ended a record streak of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances dating back to 1958 in Switzerland. This setback marked a historic low for Italian soccer, as they have now missed out on consecutive World Cups, and their fan base is fervently hoping to avoid a third successive absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway on the verge of World Cup return

Norway, having endured a barren spell in their soccer history due to a talent void, have missed the last six editions of the World Cup. Yet, they now stand on the brink of securing a berth at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

A positive result against Italy today would mark Norway’s triumphant return to familiar territory, having previously competed in the World Cup in the United States in 1994, where they exited at the group stage.