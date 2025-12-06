Trending topics:
World Cup

When and where will Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal play their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage games?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw is settled. However, it was yet to be determined when and where those games will be played, until now. Here's all you need to know about it.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Carlos RodriguesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national side know their opponents for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. However, they now know when and where the games will be played. All games are posted in EST time.

The FIFA World Cup organization has defined all the games schedules as well as the locations where those games will be held. Portugal is one of the best teams in the tournament so many eyes will be on its matches against Uzbekistan, Colombia, and the winner of the FIFA Playoff 1.

Portugal will play the winner of FIFA Playoff 1 on June 17th at 1:00 pm at the NRG Stadium in Houston. After that, Cristiano Ronaldo will step foot at the NRG Stadium once again to face Uzbekistan on June 23, also at 1:00 pm. Finally, the team will play Colombia in a must-see game on June 17th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7:30 pm.

Advertisement

What’s the biggest stadium where Portugal will play?

Looking at the capacity of all these stadiums, and considering Portugal is not only a great team, but have a superstar in Ronaldo, it was obvious the team was going to play in big venues. However, the biggest of them all is the NRG Stadium, which has a capacity of 68,311 people according to FIFA.

Portugal will play twice on the NRG Stadium during the World Cup

Portugal will play twice on the NRG Stadium during the World Cup

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Stadium holds a capacity of 64,091 attendants. Ironically enough, Ronaldo will play at the stadium where his rival Lionel Messi plays in the MLS.

Portugal’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponents confirmed after draw

see also

Portugal’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponents confirmed after draw

Portugal is called to be a contender

Portugal has a golden generation and the last miles of its best player in history in Ronaldo. This also puts pressure on the team, but that’s because the talent the roster possesses is huge. The talent pool is massive and the team is playing its best soccer, hence, Portugal is surely a contender.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Portugal has suffered painful defeats at the World Cup stage, but what better way to forget those bitter memories than winning it all? Portugal has to win the group, and then, go step by step all the way to the final.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Portugal’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponents confirmed after draw
Soccer

Portugal’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponents confirmed after draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw determines when Messi’s Argentina and Ronaldo’s Portugal could face each other
Soccer

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw determines when Messi’s Argentina and Ronaldo’s Portugal could face each other

USMNT confirms friendly vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal
Soccer

USMNT confirms friendly vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal

Why did FIFA president Gianni Infantino apologize to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni?
Soccer

Why did FIFA president Gianni Infantino apologize to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni?

Better Collective Logo