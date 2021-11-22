Dynamo Kyiv take on Bayern at NSK Olimpijs'kyj in Kyiv for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern meet in the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at NSK Olimpijs'kyj in Kyiv on November 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM (ET). Strong rival at home. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Bayern Munich already have a guaranteed spot in the round of 16, but a couple more wins before playing the next round would be ideal to keep the team's winning spirit high. Bayern dominated Group E with 4 winless wins for 12 points.

Dynamo Kyiv with only one point in Group E after a draw and three defeats, they could not win a single game despite losing twice to FC Barcelona by 0-1. They could not score a goal in the group stage but the defense allowed 7 goals against.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern: Date

Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 23 at NSK Olimpijs'kyj in Kyiv. A relatively easy game for the visitors, they scored 17 goals for in the group stage while the home team has the weakest defense in the group.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern at the NSK Olimpijs'kyj in Kyiv on Tuesday, November 23, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Univision NOW, Galavision

