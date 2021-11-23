Dynamo Kyiv play against Bayern for a Group Stage game of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at NSK Olimpijs'kyj in Kyiv on November 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM (ET). The best visitor team at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US on FuboTV.

The home team, Dynamo Kyiv, have no hope of advancing to the Round of 16 but there is a remote possibility that Dynamo Kyiv can play in the Europa League. They need to win this game and the last one of the group stage against Benfica.

Bayern Munich dominated Group E from start to finish, they didn't lose a single game on the group stage. The team won 4 games for 12 points, in addition Bayern Munich scored 17 goals with an average of 4.25 goals per game.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Time: 12:45 PM (ET)

Location: NSK Olimpijs'kyj, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern: Storylines

Dynamo Kyiv played the first game in the group stage against Benfica at home, that game was relatively good for the home team as they drew 0-0 against Benfica. But after that home draw, Dynamo Kyiv traveled to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the second game of the group stage. The loss during that game was crushing, Dynamo Kyiv lost 5-0, that was the team's first loss in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The Dynamo Kyiv offense did not score goals during the group stage, but the defense was a failure, they are allowing an average of 1.75 goals per game.

Bayern Munich had no mercy against the Group E teams, after winning the first game against FC Barcelona 3-0 in Spain, they won against Dynamo Kyiv, and Benfica 4-0 on the road. Bayern Munich's most recent victory was against the Portuguese, Benfica, at home by 5-0. The team closes the group stage against FC Barcelona at home. Bayern Munich are scoring an average of 4.25 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern in the U.S.

This UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 game for the Group Stage will be available in the United States on FuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Univision NOW, and Galavision.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern: Predictions And Odds

Dynamo Kyiv are underdogs at home with +950 moneyline and +2.5 ATS at FanDuel, they played only two games at home during the group stage allowing only one goal. Bayern Munich are favorites with -2.5 goals to cover -370 moneyline and the draw is offered at -370 odds. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Dynamo Kyiv +2.5.



FanDuel Dynamo Kyiv +950 Draw +500 Bayern -370

* Odds via FanDuel.