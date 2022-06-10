Ecuador and Cape Verde clash at DRV PNK Stadium in an International Friendly 2022. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game.

Ecuador and Cape Verde will play against each other at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) in an International Friendly 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it.

Ecuador qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and continue their preparation for the most important soccer tournament. However, the national team led by Gustavo Alfaro is living days of nervousness because, according to a report, Byron Castillo, one of the national team members, was not born in Ecuador but in Colombia. If FIFA considers this to be true, it is speculated that Ecuador may be excluded from the World Cup. Meanwhile, Ecuador will return to play after a 0-0 draw with Mexico.

On the flip side, Cape Verde failed to qualify for the World Cup and this match will serve as preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations. Cape Verde are ranked 71st in the FIFA ranking and will return to play a match after defeating Tongo 2-0.

Ecuador vs Cape Verde: Date

Ecuador and Cape Verde will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, June 11 in an International Friendly 2022.

Ecuador vs Cape Verde Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel to watch Ecuador vs Cape Verde

There is still no information on who will broadcast the game in the United States. However, the International Friendly 2022 to be played between Ecuador and Cape Verde at DRV PNK Stadium will be available in Ecuador on Canal del Futbol.

How to watch Ecuador vs Cape Verde anywhere

