What 2026 World Cup games will be played in Kansas City?

The 2026 World Cup features the United States, Canada, and Mexico as hosts with several cities serving as venues, raising the question: Which games will be played in Kansas City?

In the 2026 World Cup, the United States features a prominent city that is set to embrace several highly important matches, and that specific destination is Kansas City. This location is home to the famous Kansas City Stadium, which stands out as one of the 16 imposing venues selected for the global tournament, prompting many fans to wonder which matches will be played there.

The impressive Kansas City venue hosts four group stage matches, one round of 16 match, and one quarterfinal match, with the schedule officially featuring the following matchups:

Thursday, June 16, 2026, Argentina vs Algeria , Group J

, Group J Saturday, June 20, 2026, Ecuador vs Curacao , Group E

, Group E Thursday, June 25, 2026, Tunisia vs Netherlands , Group F

, Group F Round of 32, Friday, July 3, 2026, 1st Group K vs 3rd Group D/E/I/J/L

Quarterfinals, Saturday, July 11, 2026, Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96

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Kansas City Stadium for the 2026 World Cup

The Kansas City Stadium is a football stadium located in Kansas City, Missouri. It primarily serves as the home venue for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. It possesses a maximum capacity of 76,416 spectators, which officially makes it the 25th largest stadium located across the United States.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match

The Kansas City Stadium is officially certified by Guinness World Records as the loudest outdoor sports venue in the entire world. In addition to that historic distinction, the iconic facility has proudly hosted a record of five consecutive NFL conference championships over the years.

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The stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs, reached a record level of 142.2 decibels when the Chiefs faced the New England Patriots in 2014. Also known widely as the soccer capital of the United States, Kansas City is the proud home of Sporting KC, two-time MLS champions, and the KC Current, who were NWSL finalists in 2022.

Kansas City a place with a significant sports culture

It is a city deeply passionate about soccer that features a rich history of highly successful professional soccer teams, spanning from the Kansas City Spurs of the North American Soccer League to the Comets and Attack of indoor soccer, all the way to the current Sporting Kansas City of the MLS and KC Current of the NWSL.

The city also features professional teams in three major sports, including Sporting Kansas City (MLS), KC Current (NWSL), Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), and the Kansas City Royals (MLB). The city has hosted multiple tournament qualifying matches, Concacaf Gold Cups (2011, 2015), men’s and women’s Concacaf Olympic qualifying matches, the 2013 MLS All-Star Game, and the 2013 MLS Cup Final.