Ecuador and Venezuela will face each other in Quito for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

Ecuador and Venezuela will meet in Quito for Matchday 13 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The hosts want to keep adding points to stay in the top three of the standings, while the visitors will like to improve their record in the tournament.

La Tri has had a great tournament so far, being at the third spot, only behind Brazil and Argentina. However, in their last two games, Gustavo Alfaro’s team only got one point from their 0-0 draw with Colombia, after they lost 2-1 to, precisely, La Vinotinto in Caracas.

While Venezuela is virtually eliminated from the road to Qatar, La Vinotinto, still under the coaching of interim Leonardo Gonzalez, need to recover good sensations to start preparing for another cycle. And, after triumphing at home, they will be trying to pull off another victory against their next rivals.

Ecuador’s possible lineup

Ecuador won’t have their main man Enner Valencia, who’s unable to play after a ligament injury that will keep him out for over a month. Also, important players for coach Gustavol Alfaro such as Pervis Estupiñan, Diego Palacios and Angel Mena won’t be available.

Alfaro will probably go with a 3-4-3 system against La Vinotinto, this could be their starting eleven: Ramirez; Torres, Hincapie, Arboleda; Estupinan, Gruezo, Caicedo, Preciado; Mena, Plata, Estrada.

Venezuela’s possible lineup

On the other hand, Venezuela will also be without the services of important players such as Salomon Rondon, who stayed to get in shape for Everton; and Atlanta United’s striker Josef Martinez.

However, this could be an opportunity to prove some other names. Here, this could be La Vinotinto’s starting eleven: Fariñez; Hernandez, Martinez, Ferraresi, O. Gonzalez; Rincon, Martinez; Machis, Bello, Savarino; Ramirez.