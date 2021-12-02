The 34-year-old Uruguayan striker has missed 7 games due to injury this season and looks to be thinking about next year as he wants a move away from Old Trafford according to sources.

It has been a difficult year for Edinson Cavani, the talented but now often injured striker has missed 9 Premier League games this season, and only played 5, scoring 1 goal against Spurs. Cavani in those five games never completed 90 minutes.

While frustrating as it might be for Cavani, when he has been on the field his commitment and work ethic have not been questioned, in total he has 18 goals in 47 games for Manchester United. Still evidence has shown that Cavani may be missing a step since his injury woes began at PSG nearly 3 seasons ago.

Adding to his frustration is a miserable qualifying campaign for Uruguay which has seen long time manager Óscar Washington Tabárez fired and Uruguay currently out of the World Cup. Nonetheless according to reports from The Times, Cavani wants one more go at topflight soccer and has picked his destination in LaLiga.

Edinson Cavani reportedly wants to join Barcelona

According to The Times, Edinson Cavani, whose contract ends at the end of the season, wants a move to Barcelona. Barcelona is a club that has always been interested in Cavani’s services and the Uruguayan sees LaLiga as a good destination to play out the final years of his career.

Barcelona, who are in a dire financial situation, would most likely be keen to sign the Uruguayan for free to add experience and depth to the side. With Ralf Rangnick coming into the fold at Manchester United, a manager known for playing young players, Cavani might see his time dwindle even more. If Uruguay can scrap into the World Cup, it has always been Cavani’s desire to be playing in a top team and league in the lead up to Qatar 2022.