Eintracht Frankfurt are the champions of the 2021-22 Europa League after defeating Rangers 5-4 on the penalties in the final, played in Sevilla. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the 2021-22 Europa League champions after defeating Rangers 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. Rafael Santos Borré and Kevin Trapp were hero of the night.

It’s their second European title, after Frankfurt won the 1979-80 Europa Cup. To lift the trophy in this edition, the Eagles defeated Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham in the knockout stages to reach the final.

Aribo scored for the Rangers first at the 57th minute, while Rafael Borre equalized the scoring at the 69th minute. The Colombian player was involved in the last four goals for his team in the competition, and it was the scorer of the fifth penalty which secured the title.

The match was very tight from the start and during the first half neither of the teams were clear dominators. While Frankfurt had the best chance of the first 45 minutes, Rangers had several half-chances but with no success. In the penalty shootout, Ramsey was the first one to miss.

Meanwhile, there were several actions that fans felt had to be sanctioned such as Lundstram’s kick over Rode, who had to be attended due to a cut in the head. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from the match: