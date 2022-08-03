Eintracht Frankfurt take on Bayern at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern meet in a Matchweek 1 game of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main. The visitors are big favorites, but the home team wants to show that they can win. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Eintrach Frankfurt are set to start Bundesliga's Week 1 against the defending champions in what will be the first litmus test for them in the new season. During the last edition of the german league, Eintrach Frankfurt ended in the 11th spot of the standings.

Bayern want to win the Bundesliga again, it's easy for them as the best players in the league play for Bayern. Last season they won 24 games, drew 5 and lost another 5 for a total of 77 points, for eight points difference against Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: Date

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Friday, August 5 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main. The home team wants to win against the defending champions, but the visitors know how to win against them.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern at the 2022-2023 Bundesliga

This game for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main on Friday, August 5, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+