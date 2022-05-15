The Europa League final already has its finalists, it will be Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers who define the title. Find out here where the final between the two will be played.

On Wednesday, May 18, the final of this 2021-2022 season of the Europa League will be played between Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany and Rangers from Scotland. It will be an event that every fan will undoubtedly want to see, between two teams that were not the favorites, but arrived on their own merits. Here we will tell you where this final will be played that you can see on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada

It will undoubtedly be a very intense final between two teams that usually do not reach the final stage, so this will be a unique opportunity to win an international title. On the one hand will be Rangers, a team that in recent years has been reborn from their ashes like Ave Fenix (it was very close to disappearing, however today it will play the final of this Europa League).

On the other side are the ones that are undoubtedly the biggest surprise of this championship. Before the tournament began, not even the most optimistic thought that Eintracht Frankfurt could go so far, and even more so if we add that they eliminated Barcelona itself at the Camp Nou, winning 3-2 in a game that will remain in the memory for the great number of German fans present in Catalonia. Without a doubt, this final will be an event not to be missed.

Where will the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League final be played?

The final of this UEFA Europa League 2021-2022 that Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will play, and that will undoubtedly be a game of enormous emotion between two teams that were not candidates and that have a unique opportunity in history to be crowned champions of a truly international European will take place this Wednesday, May 18 at 3:00 PM (ET) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

