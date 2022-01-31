El Salvador take on Canada at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador for the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

El Salvador and Canada meet in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. The home team want to win against the best team of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

El Salvador are in an unstable situation in the sixth spot of the standings with 9 points and a negative record of 2-3-5 overall. But the good news is that El Salvador won a recent game against Honduras 2-0 on the road. That win ended a two-game losing streak.

Canada displayed lethal offensive power against the USMNT at home winning the game 2-0 even though the visitors tried to hold up until the last minute but were unable to stop the Canadians. That was the fifth consecutive win for Canada since a 0-0 draw against Jamaica on October 10, 2021.

El Salvador vs Canada: Date

El Salvador and Canada play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Wednesday, February 2 at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. The home team must play very carefully against the visitors who have an almost impossible winning streak to break, but the visitors know how to win on the road as well.

El Salvador vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs Canada at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, El Salvador and Canada at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Wednesday, February 2, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+

