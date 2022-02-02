El Salvador and Canada will face each other today at the Cuscatlan Stadium in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Canada will visit El Salvador today at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador to play a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Leaders Canada, who are still unbeaten in the tournament, are on the verge of clinching their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They can secure the fourth place -and a playoff berth- in the standings if they win tonight and Costa Rica do not win against Jamaica.

El Salvador, on the other hand, managed to clinch their second victory in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday by beating Honduras 2-0 and restored their hopes of qualifying for Qatar.

El Salvador vs Canada: Starting time of the game

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 10:00 PM

El Salvador: 8:00 PM

Guatemala: 8:00 PM

Honduras: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Nicaragua: 8:00 PM

Panama: 9:00 PM

US: 9:00 PM (ET)

Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN Norte

El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Canal 4 El Salvador, Star+, TCS GO

Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Star+

Honduras: Star+, ESPN Norte

International: Bet365

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nicaragua: ESPN Norte, Star+

Panama: Viva, Star+, ESPN Norte

US: FuboTV (free trial), UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+