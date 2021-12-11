El Salvador and Chile square off in an international friendly today, December 11, at Banc of California Stadium. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

El Salvador vs Chile: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 International Friendly in the US today

Maybe it's not the time of international soccer for most national teams, but it is for El Salvador and Chile. Both sides will clash in their second friendly in their US tour today, December 11, at Banc of California Stadium. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Selecta head into this clash following their 1-1 draw with Ecuador last time out. Hugo Perez's men will make the best of this huge clash to test themselves before the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers resume next year.

La Roja, on the other hand, come from an eventful 2-2 tie with Mexico. Martin Lasarte's boys were upset by Ecuador in their last World Cup Qualifying game, so they'll have work to do in the final stretch of the Conmebol road to Qatar 2022.

El Salvador vs Chile: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 10 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

El Salvador vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

El Salvador vs Chile: Storylines and Head-to-Head

El Salvador and Chile don't have a long background of games against each other. As a matter of fact, this will be just the third time they face off. Chile have been dominant in the brief all-time series, winning both times 1-0. First in 1989 and many years later in 2015.

How to watch or live stream El Salvador vs Chile in the US

The game between El Salvador and Chile will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, and Centro America TV.

El Salvador vs Chile: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Chile as heavy favorites to take the win with -120 odds, while El Salvador have +300, and a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel El Salvador +300 Tie +230 Chile -120

* Odds via FanDuel.