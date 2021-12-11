El Salvador and Chile will clash off today at Banc of California Stadium in a 2021 International Friendly. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

El Salvador will face Chile at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles today, December 11, 2021, in an International Friendly 2021. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this International soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Chile are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; El Salvador are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 5, 2015, when La Roja celebrated a tight 1-0 win in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in six years, again in a friendly exhibition match.

El Salvador vs Chile: Time of the game

Argentina: 12:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

Brazil: 12:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET), 9:00 PM (CT), 8:00 PM (MT), 7:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 7:00 PM (PT), 8:00 PM (MT), 9:00 PM (CT), 10:00 PM (ET), 11:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 9:00 PM

UK: 3:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

Germany: 4:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

France: 4:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

Italy: 4:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

Spain: 4:00 AM (Sunday, December 12)

El Salvador vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

United States: FuboTV (Free Trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Centro America TV

Chile: Chilevision

El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4 El Salvador