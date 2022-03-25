El Salvador and Costa Rica face each other at Estadio Cuscatlanfor Matchday 13 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador will meet with Costa Rica at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Third Round Matchday 13 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States.

This will be their 67th overall meeting. No surprises here as Costa Rica are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far; El Salvador have grabbed a triumph just 14 times to this day, and the remaining 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2021, when La Sele snatched a 2-1 home win in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in San Jose. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Date

The 2022 Cocnacaf World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 13 game between El Salvador and Costa Rica will be played on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica for Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between El Salvador and Costa Rica on the 13th matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (Free Trial). Another option is Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.