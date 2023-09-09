El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has a matchup with teams headed in different directions. It’s El Salvador facing Trinidad and Tobago at Estadio Nacional Jorge Magico Gonzalez. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

El Salvador have positioned themselves in an undesired situation because the tournament doesn’t allow much room for error due to its format. They must improve considering their first match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Guatemala last Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago had an opposing start to the competition as they seek to be in the quarterfinals after this round finishes. Their narrow victory against Curacao means they are in a favorable position to achieve their goal as one of the current leaders.

El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago: Kick-Off Time

El Salvador will confront Trinidad and Tobago at Estadio Nacional Jorge Magico Gonzalez on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Sunday, September 10.

Canada: 10:10 PM (ET)

El Salvador: 8:10 PM

Jamaica: 9:10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:10 PM

United States: 10:10 PM (ET)

How to watch El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago in your country

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

El Salvador: Canal 4 El Salvador, TCS GO

International: Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo