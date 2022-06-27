Emelec will receive Atletico Mineiro for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores begins, and one of the series will be this one that faces Emelec and Atletico Mineiro. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you live in the United States, you can watch it on FuboTV.

The Ecuadorian team has just played a complicated group stage, not only because they shared it with the last champions, Palmeiras, but also because against the other two rivals in the group, Deportivo Tachira and Independiente Petrolero, who were technically inferior, they got very complicated (the only point achieved by the Bolivians, in fact, was against Emelec).

But once they get through this round, they obviously want to keep moving forward. Atletico Mineiro had more problems than expected in their group. Despite this, they were able to advance to the round as first after equalizing on points against Deportes Tolima, but having a better goal difference. The objective of the Brazilians is to reach the final instances and for this reason a good result playing away from home is important.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Banco del Pacífico Capwell Stadium, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro: Storylines

This will be the first time in history that these two teams will face each other so there is no previous record. Emelec will be the third Ecuadorian team that Atletico Mineiro will face in their history. Against a team from that country they have a record of 6 games, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

Emelec's record against Brazilian teams, on the other hand, is much greater since Atletico Mineiro will be the 15th team from that country that they will face in history. Inter de Porto Alegre and Flamengo are against whom they played the most times, a total of 8 games against each one, in which they did not do so well, winning only two games (both against Flamengo), losing 11 and drawing 3.

How to Watch or Stream Live Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between Emelec and Atletico Mineiro, to be played on Tuesday at the Banco del Pacífico Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Emelec vs Atletico Mineiro: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Atletico Mineiro the favorite with -118 odds, while Emelec have +333. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

