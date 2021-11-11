England and Albania face each other on Friday at Wembley Stadium for the Group I of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

England will come against Albania at the Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group I Matchday 9 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all of the previous five occasions; Albania are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 28, 2021, and it ended in a 0-2 England win in their first meeting in Group I of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

England vs Albania: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London

England vs Albania: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

England vs Albania: Storylines

England have been in a good form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have three wins, two draws, and have not lost a game (DWDWW). Meanwhile, Albania have been in decent form, having won three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have two losses (LWWWL).

The Three Lions currently sit on top of the Group I table with 20 points in eight games so far. On the other hand, Albania are placed two positions below them, in third place in Group I with 15 points won after eight matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 8, 1989, and it ended in a 2-0 away win for the Three Lions in the 1990 World Cup Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 9.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free England vs Albania in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 9 game between England and Albania, to be played on Friday, at the Wembley Stadium in London, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App in the United States.

England vs Albania: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of England. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -1000 odds. The away side Albania, meanwhile, have a whopping +2200 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +750 payout.

FanDuel England -1000 Tie +750 Albania +2200

* Odds by FanDuel