England vs Germany: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

England will host Germany at Wembley in an exciting game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find everything there it to know about this League A Group 3 match, such as date, time and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

The English national team coached by Gareth Southgate suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday that condemned them to play in League B next season. England only managed to get 2 points after 5 rounds in the tournament.

Germany have been struggling in the competition too. The national team coached by Hansi Flick lost 1-0 at home to group leaders Hungary in their last match and have only accumulated 6 points after 5 games.

England vs Germany: Date

The match between England and Germany for the sixth round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be played on Monday, September 26, at Wembley.

England vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

England vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The England vs Germany match for the League A Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, Fubo Sports Network, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, VIX+. In Canada, you can watch the game on FuboTV and DAZN.