Whatever the context, a match between one of the most traditional teams and a true world power is simply not to be missed: England vs Germany. Here are the likely lineups for this wonderful UEFA Nations League clash.

The clash between England and Germany, which will take place next Monday, September 26 at the legendary Wembley Stadium, will be a sort of "official" preparation for Qatar 2022, since, incredibly, both teams no longer have anything to play for in the UEFA Nations League. In the following paragraphs you will find the probable lineups.

A clash of giants will take place in the sixth and final round of the UEFA Nations League between England and Germany. In this competition, after 5 matches played, the Three Lions have 2 draws and 3 defeats and have already signed their dishonorable relegation to the B League.

The Mannschaft, on the other hand, does not have a much better story to tell. The four-time FIFA World Cup winners have won only 1 game, drawn 3 and lost 1 in the current UEFA Nations League, so even if they beat England they are no longer capable of fighting to qualify for the Semi-Final round.

England's possible lineup vs Germany:

Incredibly, a National Team that missed out on the upcoming FIFA World Cup outperformed one that will attend. In their most recent match, England lost to Italy in a UEFA Nations League round 5 match. This could prompt Gareth Southgate to make changes to his starting lineup to face the dangerous Germany.

England's likely XI vs Germany: Nick Pope; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Kyle Walker; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane.

Germany's possible lineup vs England:

Hans-Dieter Flick must be worried because, like his next opponent, his Germany lost in their most recent UEFA Nations League match. The finely tuned Hungarian team, who will not be at Qatar 2022, beat them 1-0, so it would also be natural to change the 11 men defending Germany's colors against England at Wembley.

Germany's likely XI vs England: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Thilo Kerer, Niklas Sule, Matthias Ginter, Benjamin Henrichs; Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Robin Gosens; Timo Werner.