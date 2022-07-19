England will play against Spain for the quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

England vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 UEFA Women's Euro in your country

For the quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, the England national team will face Spain at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, England. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast on FuboTV.

The locals have been one of the best teams in the tournament. They won the group stage by a wide margin over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. Not only did they win all three of their games by getting 9 points out of a possible 9, they also scored 14 goals and conceded none. Without a doubt, they are candidates to be champions.

Spain had it somewhat more complicated. Sharing the group with another strong team like Germany, it was expected that they would have to fight for first place with the Germans. They finally lost that key duel and in their last group stage game they had a tough game against Denmark that they won 1-0 going to the quarterfinals where the tough English team awaits them.

England vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

England will face Spain for the quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro this Wednesday, July 20 at the Falmer Stadium in East Sussex, England.

Australia: 5 AM (21 July)

Bahamas: 3 PM

Bangladesh: 1 AM (20 July)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (20 July)

Ireland: 7 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (20 July)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (20 July)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

England vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Barbados: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

France: Free, Canal+ Sport, Molotov, TMC

Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN, ZDF

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, RTE Player

Italia: Sky Sport Football, RaiPlay, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Lesotho: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Liberia: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport

Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN 2, Watch ESPN, NPO Zapp

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Portugal: RTP Play

Rwanda: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, W-Sport

Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, W-Sport

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

US: FuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN2

Zambia: W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport

