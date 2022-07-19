For the quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, the England national team will face Spain at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, England. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. It will be broadcast on FuboTV.
The locals have been one of the best teams in the tournament. They won the group stage by a wide margin over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. Not only did they win all three of their games by getting 9 points out of a possible 9, they also scored 14 goals and conceded none. Without a doubt, they are candidates to be champions.
Spain had it somewhat more complicated. Sharing the group with another strong team like Germany, it was expected that they would have to fight for first place with the Germans. They finally lost that key duel and in their last group stage game they had a tough game against Denmark that they won 1-0 going to the quarterfinals where the tough English team awaits them.
England vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
England will face Spain for the quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro this Wednesday, July 20 at the Falmer Stadium in East Sussex, England.
Australia: 5 AM (21 July)
Bahamas: 3 PM
Bangladesh: 1 AM (20 July)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (20 July)
Ireland: 7 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (20 July)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (20 July)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
England vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Barbados: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport
Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
France: Free, Canal+ Sport, Molotov, TMC
Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN, ZDF
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, RTE Player
Italia: Sky Sport Football, RaiPlay, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Lesotho: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport
Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN 2, Watch ESPN, NPO Zapp
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Portugal: RTP Play
Rwanda: W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, W-Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, W-Sport
Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, W-Sport
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
US: FuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN2
Zambia: W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport