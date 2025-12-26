Dan Campbell sends clear message to the Lions after loss to the Vikings: ‘I don’t like being home for the playoffs’

The Detroit Lions entered the 2025 NFL season as a Super Bowl contender. Christmas came in Week 17 and with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the contender turned into an eliminated team. Now, head coach Dan Campbell has given the team a clear message.

“I’m gonna be looking at a lot of things because I do not like being home for the playoffs and I know our guys don’t either. Whenever you lose it takes a village. Everybody’s involved, including myself. I’m always going to look at myself first.” Campbell then said, “Brad [the Lions GM] and I will have a lot of decisions to make, a lot of things to look at. How do we improve? Because we need to improve.”

The departure of both coordinators really hampered the team. The Lions had ups and downs this season, but it seems like the downs were much heavier. The team will have to restructure way too much stuff.

Week 17 was a plagued match for the Lions

When the Vikings announced third-string quarterback Max Brosmer was about to start, it must’ve felt like a Christmas gift for the Lions, but then tragedy struck. The Lions lost 23-10 and it wasn’t because of Brosmer. In fact, Brosmer completed just nine passes for 51 yards. However, they were self-inflicted wounds that cost the Lions the game and hence, their playoff status.

Four fumbles and two interceptions will cost any team a game and the Lions were the only ones responsible to lose the game. Dan Campbell knows it. This ended up being one of the most disappointing teams of the season.

The Lions might have to change from within

While the coordinators might need to change with new faces outside of the franchise, there are some things that could get better from within. For instance, there is no explanation as to why David Montgomery fell so much in the offense. Then, why haven’t they used rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa much in the offense despite his obvious talent. Changes must be made first from inside the building, and then elsewhere.

