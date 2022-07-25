England will play against Sweden for the semifinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The local team, England, will face Sweden in what will be the second semifinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have been one of the best teams of this 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. During the first phase they won all 3 games of their group with great authority, scoring 14 goals and conceding none. In the quarterfinals they beat Spain 2-1 in extra time to reach the semifinals of this tournament in which they are one of the main candidates.

Sweden have also been quite solid in this tournament, although of course not as forceful as the English. They finished in first place in their group with the same points as the Netherlands, although with a better goal difference (+6 against +4 for the Dutch) and in the quarterfinals they beat Belgium 1-0.

England vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time

England will play against Sweden for the semifinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro this Tuesday, July 26 at the Bramall Lane in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.

England vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming

