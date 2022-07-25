The local team, England, will face Sweden in what will be the second semifinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).
The locals have been one of the best teams of this 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. During the first phase they won all 3 games of their group with great authority, scoring 14 goals and conceding none. In the quarterfinals they beat Spain 2-1 in extra time to reach the semifinals of this tournament in which they are one of the main candidates.
Sweden have also been quite solid in this tournament, although of course not as forceful as the English. They finished in first place in their group with the same points as the Netherlands, although with a better goal difference (+6 against +4 for the Dutch) and in the quarterfinals they beat Belgium 1-0.
England vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time
England will play against Sweden for the semifinal of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro this Tuesday, July 26 at the Bramall Lane in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.
Australia: 5 AM (27 July)
Bahamas: 3 PM
Bangladesh: 1 AM (27 July)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (27 July)
Ireland: 8 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (27 July)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (27 July)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
England vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Burundi: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cameroon: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ethiopia: W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
France: Molotov, TF1 Live, Canal+ France, Free, TF1
Gambia: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport
Liberia: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport
Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA
Mauritius: DStv Now, W-Sport, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Namibia: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, W-Sport
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: RTP Play
Rwanda: W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, W-Sport
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, W-Sport
Spain: RTVE.es
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda: W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App, TUDN.com
Zambia: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport