England's Harry Kane wants to emulate remarkable aspect of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is one of a kind, having won five Champions League titles, the Euros and five Ballon d’Or awards, Harry Kane is aiming to, at least, match the Portuguese star in one aspect: His longevity.

Ahead of Englang’s match against Finland for 2024 UEFA Nations League, the striker said that Ronaldo’s recent achievement of scoring his 901st goal to give Portugal’s win against Scotland inspires him to play as long as possible.

“I feel in really good shape. I feel both physically and mentally at a peak in my career. Just watching other players like Ronaldo scoring his 901st goal yesterday and seeing him compete at 38, 39 years old, just inspires me to play for as long as possible,” Kane said.

“I think that just helps and motivates me to know I’ve got many more years ahead at the highest level,” he added. However, Kane also mentioned he looked up to Lionel Messi when starting out, after being asked if he met Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 901th goal against Scotland (Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

“No. I’ve met him a couple of times at different events but he was someone — both he and [Lionel] Messi — I looked up to growing up,” he explained. “They were in their prime as I was coming into the teenage years and probably when I was coming into football and really wanted to improve and get better, not just when I loved football. Both of them were inspirations to me.”

Kane to earn his 100th England cap

Kane is poised to earn his 100th England cap when the Three Lions take on Finland in a UEFA Nations League match at Wembley on Tuesday, becoming the 10th men’s player to achieve the milestone and the first since Wayne Rooney in 2014.

The 31-year-old, already England’s all-time leading scorer with 66 goals, will receive a golden cap in a special ceremony before kick-off. Speaking about this record, Kane said that he loves “this game” and “representing England,” and he is “determined to keep pushing boundaries.”

“Sometimes it is hard to sink in while you are still playing and while the moments come. I’ve spoken about that previously with some of the goalscoring records but this is one I am extremely proud of,” he said.