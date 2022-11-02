Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is living a great moment with Bayern Munich and will be one of the leaders for Cameroon at the next World Cup in Qatar. In this article, you will find more details about his contract and salary.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting road to success hasn't been easy. The striker was born in Hamburg, Germany, but, he is one the stars in the National Team of Cameroon and a must-see player during the next World Cup in Qatar. Choupo-Moting's mother is German and his father is from Cameroon.

Choupo-Moting life's changing opportunity came in 2004 when he signed for Hamburg, though his debut in the Bundesliga was until August of 2007. The striker has played for other teams such as Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke 04. On August 2017, he went to the Premier League with Stoke City.

One year later, considering his lack of activity in England, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract with PSG, but, the truth is he wasn't considered for a role as a starter in a team full of stars. Finally, on October of 2020, he signed with Bayern Munich as a free agent.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting contract with Bayern Munich: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

In the summer of 2021, after his solid performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, Bayern Munich extended Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's contract two more years, until June of 2023. His first contract with the team ended on June 2021.

'I am proud to be here. Bayern is a very special club, the number one club in Germany and also one of the best clubs in the world. My first year here was great on the pitch, but also off the pitch. We had a lot of fun together. I want to continue to have success with the team', said the striker about that sign of confidence from Bayern.

In the new agreement, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has an annual salary of $1.5 million at Bayern Munich. The striker earns $125k per month, $31k per week, $4.4k per day and $186 per day.