In 2019, Harry Maguire was signed by Manchester United after a record-fee transfer for a defender. Thanks to his great performances during three seasons at Leicester City, the giant club of Europe announced a historic six-year agreement.

The message was clear. One of the best players of England’s national team would lead a much needed rebuilding process. Maguire was supposed to be a legendary name in Old Trafford.

However, Harry Maguire has failed to deliver on the field, especially in the last months. That’s why Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have made a final decision about his future with the team.

Erik ten Hag finally speaks about Harry Maguire’s situation

A few weeks ago, many reports established that Manchester United had offer Harry Maguire a $12 million pay-off to leave. The defender has two more years in his contract but, if he accepted the supposed deal, the 30-year old would have been free to sign with any team he wants.

This Friday, during a long-awaited press conference, Erik ten Hag sent a very surprising message about Harry Maguire. Now, the situation seems to be totally different even after the defender got the news that he’s no longer captain of the team.

“I think everyone can understand it’s a disappointment for a player (being stripped of captaincy). Harry is an important player. Stays an important player. We have four center backs. We need four center backs minimum and maybe one extra as we’ve seen last season when you play so many games. So we are pleased to have Harry in our squad.“