Where to watch AS Roma vs Juventus live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AS Roma will square off against Juventus in Matchday 27 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

A marquee matchup headlines Matchday 27 in Serie A as AS Roma and Juventus square off with major UEFA Champions League implications on the line. Roma sit fourth with 50 points, holding the final qualifying spot and knowing a win would strengthen their position down the stretch.

On the other hand will be Juventus, who are fresh off a European knockout playoff exit and need three points to close the gap and keep a direct rival from pulling away in the race for a top-four finish.

When will the AS Roma vs Juventus match be played?

AS Roma play against Juventus in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, March 1. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

AS Roma vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Juventus in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AS Roma and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.