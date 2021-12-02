It was a Merseyside derby that Everton fans will want to forget as Liverpool wiped the floor with the Toffees 4-1.

Everton’s season has been forgetful, "The Toffees" are bottom of the Premier League standings with only 15 points from 14 games and losers of the last three in a row. Fans and pundits have seriously begun to worry if Everton will be able to stay in the Premier League by season's end.

Last night against archrivals Liverpool it was a case of men against boys, or a strong side against a weak one, when “The Reds” made short work of Everton behind a two-goal performance by Mohamed Salah. The win moved Liverpool to third and sunk Everton to fourteenth place.

The embarrassing display was too much for one fan to bear and he ran onto the field to recriminate what the Everton players were doing on the field. Anthony Gordonm, Seamus Coleman, and Abdoulaye Doucoure spoke to the angry man before security intervened.

Fan runs onto field angry at Everton players

The fan made animated gestures to the three players with his arms out until security came and removed the fan from the field. In another part of the stadium fans yelled at Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands, telling him to “Get out of this club!”. Another fan screamed “Did you recruit them?” in reference to the players.

Everton are winless in their last eight games and are just five points above relegation positions. Head coach Rafa Benitez seems to be on thin ice with little backing from supporters at the moment.