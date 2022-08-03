Everton will host Chelsea for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Check out all the match information such as: when, where and how to watch or live stream the game in the US and Canada.

Everton and Chelsea will face-off for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel or stream live to watch. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this Premier League game. If you are in Canada, check out fuboTV Canada to stream live it.

The first home game for Everton will be a huge test. The team managed by Frank Lampard lost the striker Richarlison last summer transfer window. Therefore, Everton will have to rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score most goals of the new season.

On the other side, Chelsea have to prove their new signed players have what it takes to win the Premier League title. The team managed by Thomas Tuchel added Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling to the offensive side and Kalidou Koulibaly to the defense. It is still uncertain if all of them will play as starters.

Everton vs Chelsea: Date

Everton will play against Chelsea on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This game will be held at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Everton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea in the US

Everton and Chelsea will face against each other for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. For Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options for the US are: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO and USA Network.