Everton vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Everton, currently in the relegation zone, will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing recent performance in the 2023-2024 Premier League. They will play against Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool. The Toffees have struggled to find consistency this season, and they will need to improve their attacking prowess if they want to avoid the drop.

Everton are enjoying a winning streak consisting of two wins and a draw, the most recent game for them being a 3-2 on the road victory over Crystal Palace with that being their third win in the last five games. So far they are in 19th place in the Premier League table but they still have enough time to move away from the relegation zone.

Manchester United remain firmly among the top ten spots in the table, they are in the 8th spot with a record of 7-0-5 and 21 points. They won two recent games against Fulham 1-0 and against Luton Town 1-0. The season is young and they could climb many more spots.

Everton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Everton and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, November 26 at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Manchester United, on the other hand, are seeking to maintain their position in the top 10. The Red Devils have shown signs of improvement under Erik ten Hag, but they still lack the consistency needed to challenge for the title.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM November 26

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM November 26

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 PM

Japan: 1:30 AM November 26

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM November 26

Mexico: 10:30 PM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM November 26

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM November 26

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM November 26

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM

Everton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: DirecTV GO, NOW, NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

United States: Paramount+