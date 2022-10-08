Everton will host Manchester United for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will visit Everton in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

After winning four in a row, Manchester United were hit hard last Matchday when they lost the Manchester Derby to the “Citizens” 6-3, a result that certainly does not show what really happened in the game, where Guardiola's team was far superior and could have won by a greater difference.

When the problems for the “Red Devils” seemed to be behind them, this blow came from their arch-rivals, and now they must put that behind them and focus on what comes next. Their rivals will be Everton, who have improved their performance a bit in recent games. With 10 points, they are in 11th position and close to qualifying for the cups, so with victory they could be even closer, or even enter that zone.

Everton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Everton will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 9 at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 4 AM (October 10)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (October 10)

Belgium: 8 PM

Brazil: 3 PM

Cameroon: 7 PM

Canada: 2 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Croatia: 8 PM

Denmark: 8 PM

Ecuador: 1 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1 AM (October 10)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 7 PM

Israel: 9 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Japan: 3 AM (October 10)

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (October 10)

Mexico: 1 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

New Zealand: 6 AM (October 10)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 8 PM

Poland: 8 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

Qatar: 9 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Senegal: 6 PM

Serbia: 8 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (October 10)

South Africa: 8 PM

South Korea: 3 AM (October 10)

Spain: 8 PM

Sweden: 8 PM

Switzerland: 8 PM

Tanzania: 9 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2 PM

Tunisia: 6 PM

Uganda: 9 PM

UAE: 8 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 7 PM (ET)

Everton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Sling TV, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo

