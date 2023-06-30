Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Weston McKennie are all on the docket for AC Milan looking ahead to next season. Part of the reason for the influx of Americans is how cheap they are in the transfer market. Pulisic is in the last year of his Chelsea deal and Musah’s value is much lower than anticipated after an excellent World Cup.

While the Weston McKennie rumor seems farfetched that a player that improved so much in Serie A with Juventus will be sold to AC Milan, a direct rival. Still stranger things have happened in Serie A. Roberto Baggio, one of Italy’s greatest players played for Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan at various points of his legendary career.

The two other Americans have a bit more meat to them, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah seem to be at the door, with fees and terms being discussed.

Where are Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah in their talks with AC Milan?

When it comes to Christian Pulisic according to Romano, AC Milan would like to sign Pulisic for €18 million but Chelsea have raised their expectations on a return for the winger and want something close to €30 million, 5 million more than originally discussed. AC Milan and Chelsea are on good terms and are discussing the deal and it looks like a matter of time.

Pulisic has agreed to salary terms with the Italian giant according to various reports.

In the case of Yunus Musah talks are nearing conclusion, AC Milan have had their eye on the American midfielder for some time now and want to beat rival Inter Milan for his signature. According to Romano, €17 million plus add-ons are being discussed and Valencia and AC Milan have been in discussions since Monday.

With Pulisic and Musah almost through the line, Serie A will become a destination for USMNT fans each weekend and the San Siro the place to be on a European trip.