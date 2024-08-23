Farense vs Sporting CP: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 2

Farense will take on Sporting CP in a key Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Sporting CP will visit Farense in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, and fans won’t want to miss this interesting clash. Tune in for all the action with comprehensive coverage on TV or stream it live to catch every moment of this thrilling encounter in your country.

Sporting CP have kicked off their Primeira Liga campaign in dominant fashion, securing two emphatic victories. They opened the season with a commanding 6-1 win over Nacional, followed by a solid 3-1 triumph against Rio Ave in Matchday 2. With an impressive goal difference of +7, Sporting sit atop the standings, boasting nine goals scored and only two conceded.

On the other hand, Farense have endured a tough start to the season, suffering back-to-back defeats. They fell 2-1 to Moreirense in their opener and were edged out 1-0 by Rio Ave in the following match. As they prepare to face a much stronger Sporting side, Farense will be aiming to secure at least a point to get their season back on track.

Farense vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Italy: 9:15PM

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Mohamed Belloumi of Sporting Clube Farense – IMAGO / Nuno Pires Veloso

Farense vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 10

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

