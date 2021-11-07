FC Cincinnati will try to play spoiler for Atlanta United today on the 2021 MLS Decision Day. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Decision Day in the US today

FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United will meet today for 2021 MLS Decision Day. The visitors still have chances to clinch a spot in the playoffs, while the home side is already eliminated. Here, check out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Cincinnati had a terrible regular season, ended up in the last place of the Eastern Conference standings with 20 points so far with a record of 4-8-21. They have a 11-match losing streak and will try to, at least, end it today.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United need a win or a tie to earn a place in the 2021 MLS playoffs. If they lose, they have a chance to qualify if New York Red Bulls lose or if CF Montreal lose or tie against Orlando City. They are currently in the fifth position of the Eastern Conference standings.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET).

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Storylines

These two teams have played each other on seven occasions, with Atlanta United having the best record in the series thanks to four victories and two draws. FC Cincinnati have only won once. Their most recent match took place in October, with Atlanta United winning 4-0.

How to watch or live stream FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United in the US

The match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United for 2021 MLS Decision Day to be played today, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN+, fccincinnati.com, WSTR Star 64.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Atlanta United are the favorites to win this match with odds of -145, while FC Cincinnati have odds of +320. A tie would end up in a +280 payout.

FanDuel FC Cincinnati +320 Tie +280 Atlanta United -145

*Odds by FanDuel