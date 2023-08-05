Lionel Messi is delivering amazing performances at the Leagues Cup. In a span of only three games, the star from Argentina has scored five goals for Inter Miami to reach the Round of 16 with wins over Cruz Azul, Atlanta United and Orlando City.

In an incredible turnaround, Inter Miami arrived to the tournament as the worst team in the MLS and now have become favorites to hoist the trophy. Of course, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have crucial to help Messi on that task.

However, Inter Miami will face their first match on the road this weekend against a very tough rival: FC Dallas.That club just announced the signing of Asier Illarramendi, former player of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. Furthermore, they sent a massive warning to Lionel Messi.

FC Dallas sends a big warning to Lionel Messi

FC Dallas are currently on eighth place of the Western Conference in the dangerous limit of elimination on the MLS standings. Nevertheless, the Leagues Cup is a different story and coach Nicolas Estevez had a warning for Lionel Messi in an interview with D Sports Radio.

“We’ll try to the bad guys of Messi’s story in the MLS. We’re very excited and waiting for next Sunday. I’ve known Messi since he was 16-years old. I saw him since he was at Barcelona. The best way to stop him is if he gets a cold and cannot travel.”

Furthermore, Estevez doesn’t consider FC Dallas a favorite even with a better season at MLS. “Guardiola once said it. The team in which Messi plays will always be favorite. We have to attack and avoid Messi having the ball as much as possible. Work together and close any spaces for him. Seriously, the best way to stop him is attacking.”