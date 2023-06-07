The 2023 MLS Regular Season Matchday 11 clash between FC Dallas vs St. Louis City SC had been postponed until a later date. The game had originally been underway on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, but it was eventually called off in the 50th minute.

At the moment, FC Dallas sit in fourth position in the Western Conference table with 23 points. They have six wins, five draws, and five defeats in 16 games so far.

Meanwhile, St. Louis City SC are placed three positions above them, on top of the Western Conference table with 28 points to this day. Their record so far is 9-1-4 in 14 matches. Check out the reason why the FC Dallas vs St. Louis City SC matchup was rescheduled to another date.

Why was the FC Dallas vs St. Louis City SC match postponed?

Bad weather and lightning forced the suspension of the May 6 match between FC Dallas and St. Louis City in the middle of the second half. Therefore, the contest was moved to Wednesday, June 7. When play was paused, the score was deadlocked at zero, therefore the sides will continue to try to score in the remaining 40 minutes.

There will be a full complement of players on the pitch when Wednesday’s game is resumed. Except in the case of injuries or absences, the available replacements won’t change either.