Cruz Azul's awakening in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 will be put to the test when they visit FC Juarez on Matchday 12. Here's how and when to watch this match for free if you're in the United States.

FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul, a matchday 12 game of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament in which it could be revealed if the improvement of the Cementero team is real or if it was just a mirage. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy this match for free on Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

After a torturous streak of four consecutive Liga MX defeats, including the worst defeat in its history by hated rivals Club America, Cruz Azul took a deep breath with a 2-1 win over Queretaro under interim coach Raul Gutierrez.

That's why Cruz Azul's improved feeling must be ratified or broken when they visit FC Juárez. The team from the Mexican border is usually complicated for any Liga MX opponent that visits them. Although it is worth mentioning that their performance has not yet allowed them to win in front of their fans. A debt that is perfect to pay off against La Maquina.

FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Date

Cruz Azul urgently needs three more points to move into the Liga MX Playoff qualification zone, and FC Juarez, despite its mediocre season, is clinging on to stay there. You will be able to find out which team will prevail next Friday, September 2, at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, in northern Mexico.

FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul:

Of the last 5 matches played between the two teams, Cruz Azul has a clear advantage over FC Juarez, having defeated them on 4 occasions, to just 1 win for the Borderers. This Liga MX match can be enjoyed for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or through Fox Sports 2.