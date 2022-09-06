On matchday 14 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament, Rayados Monterrey continues to cling to the top of the standings when they visit FC Juarez. Here's how and where to watch this match for free from the United States.

The Liga MX continues to make strides in the Apertura 2022 Tournament. With Qatar 2022 in sight, it is necessary to make this type of adjustments and that is why matchday 14 is being played these days. In it, the game FC Juarez vs Monterrey will be played and you can enjoy it totally free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

FC Juarez, occupying 12th place in the standings, is on the borderline between those teams that have had a disastrous season and those that can count on at least qualifying for the Liga MX Playoffs. However, with four games left to play, one mistake can throw it all away.

Rayados Monterrey, on the other hand, is living a completely opposite reality. They have not disappointed their fans and board of directors and have done justice to their powerful squad. They occupy the top spots in the Liga MX standings and their clear objective is to advance to the Playoffs within the top 3.

FC Juarez vs Monterrey: Date

The trend is clear between FC Juarez and Rayados Monterrey, and that dictates that in the most recent 5 Liga MX matches between them, the team from the North has won 4 times to only 1 for the team from the Border. Will this trend continue? Find out next Friday, September 9, 2022, when the game will be played at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

FC Juarez vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch FC Juarez vs Monterrey:

The key question of this Liga MX match is who will leave their privileged position in the standings? Will it be Rayados Monterrey who will fall from the top or will it be FC Juarez who will lose their Playoff berth? Tune in for free from the US with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Or watch the broadcast on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes.