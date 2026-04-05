Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas live in the USA: 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce and Besiktas will face each other in a Matchday 28 showdown of the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig. Here you can find out all the match details, such as the kickoff times, and broadcast options for TV and streaming platforms in the United States.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas online in the US on Fubo]

The Turkish Super Lig title race is reaching a boiling point as Fenerbahce meet Besiktas in a pivotal derby with major implications. Fenerbahce sit on 60 points, four behind leaders Galatasaray, and can’t afford a slip as the season winds down.

On the other hand will be no other than Besiktas, who are chasing a statement win to boost their push toward Europa League qualification, adding even more intensity to an already fierce rivalry showdown.

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When will the Fenerbahce vs Besiktas match be played?

Fenerbahce play against Besiktas for the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 28 this Sunday, April 5. The action is set to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Ridvan Yilmaz of Besiktas – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Besiktas in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Besiktas live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.