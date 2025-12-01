Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live in the USA: 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce will face off against Galatasaray in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig. Here you can find out all the match details, such as the kickoff times, and broadcast options for TV and streaming platforms in the United States.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce renew one of Turkey’s fiercest rivalries this week, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as both clubs enter the derby separated by just a single point at the top of the Super Lig table.

Galatasaray arrive with 32 points and a narrow hold on first place, while Fenerbahce step in knowing a win would not only deliver bragging rights in one of world soccer’s most heated matchups but also propel them into the league’s No. 1 spot.

When will the Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray match be played?

Fenerbahce receive Galatasaray for the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 14 this Monday, December 1. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Edson Alvarez of Fenerbahce – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.