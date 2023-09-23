Millions of soccer fans have seen with disbelief the massive controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, after he gave a kiss without consent to Jenni Hermoso in the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales’ justification has sparked outrage in Spain to the extent that several female and male players are still considering to leave the national team as a demonstration of support for Hermoso. One of those is Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Now, amid the ongoing investigation, FIFA has delivered one of the strongest statements in recent history to condemn all that Luis Rubiales has produced with his actions.

What did FIFA say about Luis Rubiales?

Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA, has become one of the most important women in the sport. That’s why, as an authorized voice in the matter, she took a stance about Luis Rubiales and the controversial kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso after winning the World Cup.

“To me, it was the biggest disgrace in the world of soccer. All we heard about for a month was a leadership behavior issue within the Spanish Federation. The country and the players were not allowed to savor that success, to enjoy it with their families, with the fans, with the soccer industry in general.”

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee already suspended Luis Rubiales for 90 days until the procedure and investigation are closed. Though there are no conclusions yet, Samoura believes there’s no way to justify Rubiales’ actions.

“This type of behavior cannot be accepted in soccer or in society. As soccer authorities, we have to show respect to all players and treat them as equals. As human beings deserving of our respect, even in private.”