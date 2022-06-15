The FIFA Ranking will be updated in a few days, and it is expected that there will be changes in the order of the national teams. A new team will enter the Top 3.

The FIFA Ranking will be updated in a few days, and it is expected that there will be changes in the order of the national teams. The FIFA ranking is a method that orders the hierarchy of national teams and applies to all 211 FIFA members.

Soccer's governing body updates the rankings every month, taking into account the matches played in the previous month. The total ranking of a team is calculated by adding the score of the matches played in the last twelve months plus 36 months before that period.

Points are calculated per match won or drawn, how important the match was, how strong the team faced was, and which confederation it belongs to. FIFA uses the ranking as a guide for the World Cup group stage and to keep track of the progress of the teams. The Ranking will be updated, and a new team will enter the Top 3.

FIFA rankings update: France to drop out of the Top 3

The FIFA Ranking was first published in December 1992, with a series of changes since its creation. In the last 30 years, only eight teams have reached the top: Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. During this period, the Verdeamarela were the team that remained at the top of the ranking for the longest time.

The Twitter account MisterChip revealed how the FIFA Ranking will look like after the 300 matches between FIFA teams played from April 7 to June 14 would be included. The most notable change is that of the Argentine National Team.

The team led by Lionel Scaloni will be ranked 3rd with 1784 points (currently ranked 4th with 1765 points). As a result, Argentina will move France to 4th place. In addition, England and Italy lost points, but the update will not change their ranking positions.



The FIFA Ranking will be ranked with Brazil in first place with 1838 points, second place will be occupied by Belgium with 1822 points and third place will be held by Argentina.