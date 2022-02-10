Being part of the Final Draw's Top Seeds can be considered as the very first battle to win to have a smoother road to the FIFA World Cup glory. With this fully related to the positions in FIFA's Ranking, check out which are the National Teams that currently posses the spots in Qatar 2022 pot 1.

The chance determines the results of the FIFA World Cup's Final Draw. However, there is a way to get the only leverage to assure a smoother path in the upcoming Qatar 2022 tournament, and that is being part of the pot 1 teams, known as the Top Seeds. For this to happen, FIFA's Ranking is key.

The Top Seeds is made up of the best-placed teams in FIFA's Ranking. Considering that one of the privileges of being the World Cup's host country is to be on this list, there are only 7 more spots left in this elite group.

FIFA uses a special system called SUM to award the points collected by every team in its ranking. It is based on the results the National Teams get in their matches throughout the year. The points given for win or taken in case of losing, are determined by "the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking", explains FIFA in their official website.

The last FIFA's Ranking update and its consequences on Qatar 2022 Final Draw top seeds

Compared to the last edition of FIFA's Ranking, there have been three changes among the top-ranked National Teams. First of all, Argentina has surpassed England: the two-time World Cup winners are now in fourth place followed by the British.

Then, Mexico and Germany were the ones that also have improved their position, occupying eleventh and twelfth spot respectively at the sacrifice of the United States and Switzerland. The rest of the 15 best-placed squads remain the same.

So, considering the already qualified teams to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the current top seeds of the Final Draw, to be held on April 1 in Doha, are Qatar (host country), Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, and Spain.

The only spot left in Qatar 2022 Final Draw pot 1 will be the price for the winner of a battle between Italy, Portugal, and Denmark. If the Azzurra qualifies for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, it will automatically join the Top Seeds group, even if Denmark has gotten its qualification first.